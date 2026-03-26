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Employees of the Transportation Security Administration have not been paid for weeks, snarling air travel at key hubs.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump pressed Senate Republicans to change the Chamber’s rules in a way that would allow them to secure funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) without Democrats, invoking the long lines and delays at some airports amid the partial government shutdown.

“TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and get our airports, and everything else, moving again,” Mr Trump wrote on social media on March 26.

As the funding impasse dragged on, Mr Trump has shown increasing frustration with members of his own party for not eliminating the rule that requires support from 60 senators to move Bills onto the floor, hindering his ability to hammer through his legislative priorities, including a controversial voter ID Bill.

“When is ‘enough, enough’ for our Republican Senators. There comes a time when you must do what should have been done a long time ago, and something which the Lunatic Democrats will do on day one, if they ever get the chance,” Mr Trump wrote.

Still, Republican senators are unlikely to heed Mr Trump’s pleas.

Majority Leader John Thune has repeatedly warned that his party lacks the votes to bypass or weaken the filibuster.

Democrats have been holding up DHS funding in a bid to secure changes to immigration enforcement following the killings of two US citizens by agents earlier in 2026.

Employees of the Transportation Security Administration, which the homeland department oversees, have not been paid for weeks, snarling air travel at key hubs and bringing further risks to an economy that is already facing higher oil and gas prices amid the Iran war.

Senate Democrats rejected the latest GOP offer on funding which did not include any of those reforms, including demands that agents stop wearing masks on the streets and that they obtain warrants before entering homes.

While Democrats have offered to fund the TSA and any parts of DHS not tied to immigration reforms, Republicans have blocked those efforts.

Mr Trump further complicated talks earlier this week by urging GOP lawmakers to link funds to reopen DHS to the voter ID Bill – telling them to remain in Washington through the Easter holiday if needed.

The airport delays pose another political risk to both parties ahead of November midterm elections to determine control of Congress.

Mr Trump has expressed confidence that voters will hold Democrats – and not his party – responsible for the standoff.

“The Democrats are being blamed by the American people for the catastrophe going on right now in our airports,” Mr Trump said at an event on March 23. “Do not settle with Democrats and let them out of this hole.” BLOOMBERG