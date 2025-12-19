Trump urges 2028 astronaut moon landing in sweeping space policy order

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump speaking during a Sept 2 event to announce that the Space Force Command will move from Colorado to Alabama.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump enshrined the US goal of putting humans back on the moon by 2028 and defending space from weapons threats in a sweeping executive order issued on Dec 18 , the first major space policy move of his administration’s second term.

The order, issued hours after ‍billionaire private ​astronaut and former SpaceX customer Jared Isaacman was sworn in as NASA’s 15th administrator, also ‍reorganised national space policy under Mr Trump’s chief science adviser, Mr Michael Kratsios.

It effectively cancelled the White House National Space Council, a high-level body of Cabinet members that the President ​revived during ​his first term but considered axing in 2025 .

Titled Ensuring American Space Superiority , the order calls on the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies to create a space security strategy, urges efficiency among private contractors and seeks demonstrations of missile defence technologies under Mr Trump’s Golden Dome programme.

The goal to land humans ‍on the moon by the end of Mr Trump’s second term in 2028 bears resemblance to a 2019 directive from his first term that sought ​to make a lunar return by 2024, putting the moon at ⁠the centre of US space exploration policy with a timeline many in the industry regarded as unrealistic.

Development and testing delays with NASA’s Space Launch System and SpaceX’s Starship gradually pushed that landing target date back.

NASA’s goal for a crewed lunar landing had been 2028 under former president Barack Obama.

Lunar outpost by 2030

A 2028 astronaut moon landing would be the first of many ​planned under NASA’s Artemis effort to build a long-term presence on the lunar surface. The US is in competition with China, which is targeting 2030 for its first ‌crewed moon landing.

The order on Dec 1 8 called for “establishment of initial ​elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030”, reinforcing NASA’s existing goal of developing long-term bases with nuclear power sources.

At the start of his second term, Mr Trump had repeatedly talked about sending missions to Mars, as tech titan Elon Musk – a major donor who has made sending humans to the Red Planet a priority for his company SpaceX – served a stint as a close adviser and powerful government efficiency czar.

But lawmakers in Congress i n 2025 have slowly put the moon back in focus, pressuring then-NASA nominee Isaacman to stick with the agency’s programme on which billions of dollars have already been spent.

The White House, ‍in a government efficiency push led by Mr Musk, slashed NASA’s workforce by 20 per cent and has sought to cut the agency’s 2026 budget ​by roughly 25 per cent from its usual US$25 billion (S$32.25 billion), imperilling dozens of space-science programmes that scientists and some officials regard as priorities.

Mr Isaacman, who plans to give his first agency-wide address ​to NASA employees on D ec 19 , has said he believes the space agency should try to target both ‌the moon and Mars simultaneously while prioritising a lunar return to beat China.

The 2028 moon landing target depends heavily on the development progress of SpaceX’s giant Starship lander, which has been criticised by NASA’s ‌former acting administrator for moving too slowly. REUTERS