Trump unveils refitted Qatar-donated jet to be new Air Force One

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump applauds as he tours the VC-25B aircraft gifted by Qatar that will be used as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on June 19.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on June 19 displayed the Boeing 747-8 that will serve as the new US presidential jet, proclaiming the gifted plane from the Qatari government “virtually double the size” of the previous model.

“With the extraordinary devotion of many of you here today, this plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump said in front of the aircraft, inside a hangar at Joint Base Andrews.

The plane – dubbed by the Air Force the VC-25B Bridge aircraft – is set to begin initial commissioning flights, following a US retrofit to adapt the aircraft for government use. The plane is meant to serve as a temporary stopgap before a new fleet of Boeing planes expected to be delivered in 2028.

It is painted in white, maroon and navy blue – a dramatic shift from the iconic baby blue of the planes that have been in service for decades.

“We had it all painted it up, and these are the new colours: red, white and blue,” Trump said. “And we liked the baby blue, but it was time for a change. And this is the sleekest line. Everything was designed good. It was my taste.”

Trump indicated a larger hangar at the military base was necessary to accommodate the new, “much bigger” models that haven’t yet been delivered, as well as the gifted jet. He added that he’s planning a July 4 flyover of the new plane over the White House and the Capitol.

Trump’s acceptance of the plane from the Qatari government sparked a firestorm of controversy early in his second term, raising questions about foreign influence and security, including whether the plane could be appropriately retrofitted for classified matters.

“I want to thank the emir of Qatar,” Trump said on June 19. “He’s a fantastic guy.”

The US Air Force said in a news release on June 19 that the “aircraft is safe, secure and equipped with the most advanced technologies necessary to meet the requirements of the presidential mission.”

“Those requirements were carefully crafted to prioritise mission over aesthetics, leaving much of the previous head of state interior layout minimally changed,” the Air Force said. “No risk was taken in security, safety or mission communications.”

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said in 2025 that retrofitting the Qatari-gifted plane would probably cost less than US$400 million (S$515 million).

Air Force One serves as one of the foremost symbols of the American presidency. There are two large-body presidential aircraft that serve in that capacity, dubbed “Air Force One” whenever a president is aboard.

White House officials paid tribute to the previous version of the plane, marked by its tail number, 29000, after Trump returned from the Group of Seven summit on the aircraft earlier this week, in what was its last international trip as Air Force One.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said it was “the last ride,” while Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted a short goodbye video to the plane.

“It became the most famous airplane in the entire world,” Trump said on June 19, adding that he will likely “do the museum thing” for the old plane. “Age was finally catching up to it.”

The current pair of planes has been in service since the 1990s. The plane that Trump aides bade adieu to on June 18 served at momentous occasions: It was the plane President George W. Bush was aboard in the aftermath of the Sept 11 attacks.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the other 747-200B jetliner, tail number 28000, has already flown its last international leg. And it wasn’t clear whether 29000 would still be used for domestic travel.

Earlier in 2026, Air Force One was forced to turn back during Trump’s trip to Davos, with the White House citing a “minor electrical issue.” Trump then flew instead on a smaller plane, suggesting the second, larger one was unavailable. BLOOMBERG