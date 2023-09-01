Trump under oath: Assets are ‘Mona Lisas’, his name worth $4 billion

NEW YORK – On April 13, Donald Trump sat down with New York Attorney-General Letitia James and answered questions under oath for seven hours as part of the state’s civil fraud lawsuit accusing him of inflating the value of his assets by US$812 million (S$1,096 million) to US$2.2 billion a year.

According to a transcript of the deposition made public on Wednesday, Trump delved into an extended explanation of his philosophy on calculating asset values and wealth, saying his name alone was worth at least US$3 billion (S$4 billion).

“I think it’s the hottest brand in the world,” Trump said.

The former president turned down a suggestion by Ms James’ team that he save some of his comments for later in the deposition, insisting that he explain how he calculates the value of his properties.

“No,” Trump said at the meeting in Lower Manhattan. “I want to explain it to you because you don’t have a case and you should drop this case.”

The lawsuit accuses Trump and his real estate company of exaggerating the value of his biggest properties from 2011 to 2021 to inflate his annual statement of financial condition, a document that was used to secure deals with banks and insurers. Ms James, whose case is set for trial starting Oct 2, alleges that helped Trump reap at least US$250 million in ill-gotten financial benefits.

Here are the highlights from Trump’s deposition.

‘Mona Lisa’

Trump testified that if he wanted to sell any of his assets, he “would get numbers that were staggering” and “astronomical” because they have “intrinsic value,” like an old master painting. By way of example, Trump mentioned his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida and his Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

“You know, these are things that have tremendous value to rich people that, you know, if it makes US$2 million or US$3 million and therefore would be worth US$30 million or US$40 million, I think, you could sell it for US$4 (million) or US$5 (million) or US$600 million because it’s a painting. The Mona Lisa is there, the Renoirs of property, many of my properties.”

“Why does somebody pay US$250 million for a painting that sits on a wall? These are iconic, very iconic properties. And I have numerous of them.”

40 Wall Street

Trump is accused of repeatedly inflating the value of his 40 Wall Street skyscraper in Lower Manhattan, sometimes by twice its appraised value. He testified that he believes the appraisers failed to recognise the potential for the building to be redeveloped when the city recovers from its current slump. His own valuations included that unrealised potential, he said.

“I say that with a lot of things. You can say that with like – if the City ever comes back, you can convert the entire tower of 40 Wall Street into condos and make an absolute fortune, far greater than the US$5 (million) or US$600 million probably that the building is worth now, probably more than that. But you’d make a fortune on the condos.”

Aside from stating his belief that the building should be worth more, Trump could not explain exactly why his statements of financial condition valued the tower at hundreds of millions of dollars more than it had been appraised for by his own bank, saying a “bank appraisal is always low”.