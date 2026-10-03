Trump touts investment projects in pitch to deep-red Alabama

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump declared at a rally in Alabama that his economic agenda had helped attract investment and jobs in a midterm campaign pitch to a state that has long been staunchly Republican.

Trump hailed plans companies including Mercedes-Benz Group AG, US Steel, Eli Lilly & Co. and ArcelorMittal have announced to invest in the state, heralding it as proof that his economic policies were delivering for voters. He praised Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor, with helping secure funds to help “revitalise American shipbuilding”, a key Alabama industry.

“I put practically everything in Alabama, wouldn’t you say?” Trump said at the rally, held at an arena on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

“Nobody has ever done for a state what I’ve done for Alabama.”

Many of the initiatives Trump cited will not be completed in time for November’s midterm elections, but in recent weeks he has been eager to tout major manufacturing projects in a bid to sway voters amid deep discontent over his economic policies and handling of the war with Iran.

Polls put Trump at or near historically low levels on his handling of the economy, a one-time strength for the president.

With a month until Election Day, Trump has begun a campaign blitz to turn the tide for congressional Republicans. The party is at heavy risk of losing the US House and a growing number of Senate races are in play, including in states long regarded as GOP strongholds.

Trump on Oct 2 stumped for Tuberville as well as Barry Moore, who is running to replace Tuberville in the Senate. Tuberville is the favourite in his race against his Democratic opponent, former Senator Doug Jones. The president also urged voters to turn out for Republican Rhett Marques, who is in a closely watched, competitive House race.

Trump on Oct 1 made stops in Texas and Oklahoma, which like Alabama, are states he has carried in all three presidential runs. That itinerary has highlighted how Republicans are increasingly on the defensive and how some candidates in swing states or close districts have sought to distance themselves from an unpopular president.

The choice of Mobile, along the Gulf Coast and near the Florida border, also hinted to GOP worries about the neighbouring state, where gubernatorial and Senate contests are no longer safely in the GOP column. In Florida, Republican incumbent Ashley Moody faces a close Senate race with Democratic challenger Angie Nixon, while another Republican, US Representative Byron Donalds, is seeking to become the first Black governor of the state.

Despite the challenges Republicans face in other states, Trump said he would return to Alabama on Oct 10 – this time to attend the Georgia-Alabama college football game to be played in Tuscaloosa.

“That’s called big time college football,” Trump said. BLOOMBERG