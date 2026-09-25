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Trump told Xi that China helping Iran is unacceptable, US ambassador says

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Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Sept 24.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Sept 24.

PHOTO: EPA

  • US President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping that any Chinese support for Iran is unacceptable, including indirect aid or military assistance.
  • US Ambassador to China David Perdue said the US made this clear weeks ago and reiterated the message during recent talks.
  • China assured the US on Sept 24 that it would stop assisting Iran, and Washington has already seen some movement on this commitment.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump made clear during talks at the White House with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Chinese help for Iran is unacceptable, US Ambassador to China David Perdue said on Sept 25.

“We made it very clear to them weeks ago that, you know, any help that they would give Iran, whether it be direct or indirect, whether it be intelligence or parts or military equipment, was totally unacceptable.

“President Trump made that very clear again yesterday. This is an ongoing drumbeat,” Perdue said, in an interview with CNBC.

Asked separately on Fox News if that meant China would stop assisting Iran, Perdue said Washington received assurances from Beijing on Sept 24.

“We’ve seen movement... on that already. That’s what the commitment is. They assured us yesterday they’re not doing that,” Perdue told Fox News’ America’s Newsroom programme. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.