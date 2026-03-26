Trump to skip major conservative gathering for first time in decade

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US President Donald Trump has been a marquee fixture at the Conservative Political Action Conference since 2016.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump will not attend a major annual gathering of American conservatives for the first time in a decade, a White House official told AFP on March 25.

The Republican billionaire has been a marquee fixture at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) since 2016, but will miss this year’s edition due to a busy schedule amid the “ongoing Iran conflict,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The conference this year is being held from March 25 to March 28 near Dallas, Texas, with Mr Trump originally expected to be the keynote speaker on the final day.

The president is nonetheless scheduled to speak on the afternoon of March 27 at FII Priority, a Saudi-backed investment summit in Miami, according to the event’s website.

At CPAC, top Republicans will seek to rally their conservative base heading into the November midterm elections, which will decide if Mr Trump’s party maintains control of Congress for his final two years in office.

This year’s lineup also has an added geopolitical edge, with speakers including the exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi, who is seeking to present himself as an interim leader to lead Iran should its clerical leaders fall.

Conservative Polish President Karol Nawrocki is also among the guests. AFP



