Trump to put his picture in US passports

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A US passport featuring an image and signature of US President Donald Trump in a rendering released by the State Department in Washington DC on April 28.

WASHINGTON - Mr Donald Trump’s picture will soon appear in some US passports, it was confirmed on April 28, shattering another norm as the president aggressively puts himself personally on government institutions.

The State Department confirmed that it would offer a limited-edition passport to mark this year’s 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.

A Fox News article, reposted by a State Department spokesman, showed an image of Mr Trump on the passport imposed over the Declaration of Independence, with his signature underneath.

It separately showed a picture of US Founding Fathers.

“As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US passports to commemorate this historic occasion,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

Another State Department official said there would be no extra charge for the passport.

There are few modern precedents anywhere in the world, let alone in a democracy, of sitting leaders’ pictures appearing in passports, with most countries preferring to depict historical imagery or nature.

Current US passports depict multiple scenes from the country’s history such as the Moon landing along with historic sites such as the Statue of Liberty.

Mr Trump since returning to office in 2025 has slapped himself on government institutions in an unprecedented way, with several government buildings in Washington putting up banners of him and Trump imposing his name on the Kennedy Center performing arts center and the dismantled US Institute of Peace.

In March, the Treasury Department said Mr Trump’s signature would start appearing on the dollar, in another first.

Britain and other Commonwealth countries feature on their currency the likeness of King Charles III, who is a head of state without direct involvement in politics. The king was meeting Mr Trump on April 28 during a state visit to Washington.

The Fox News article said that the Trump-themed passports would only be issued in Washington and that they would run out when there is no further availability.

It was not immediately clear if an American could refuse the Trump-themed passport. AFP