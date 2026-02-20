Trump tells first meeting of Board of Peace that $8 billion raised for Gaza

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump (centre) arriving for the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington on Feb 19.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump told the first meeting of his Board of Peace on Feb 19 that US$7 billion (S$8.8 billion) has been contributed to a Gaza reconstruction fund that aims to rebuild the enclave once Hamas disarms, an objective that is far from becoming a reality.

The disarmament of Hamas militants and accompanying withdrawal of Israeli troops, the size of the reconstruction fund and the flow of humanitarian aid to the war-battered populace of Gaza are among the major questions likely to test the effectiveness of the board in the weeks and months ahead.

In a flurry of announcements at the end of a long, winding speech, Mr Trump said the United States will make a contribution of US$10 billion to the Board of Peace. He said contributing nations had raised US$7 billion as an initial down payment for Gaza reconstruction.

US President Donald Trump (centre) posing for a family photo with world leaders and other attendees of the inaugural Board of Peace meeting on Feb 19, flanked by US Vice-President J.D. Vance (left) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. PHOTO: AFP

Mr Trump first proposed the board last September when he announced his plan to end Israel’s war in Gaza. He later made clear the board’s remit would be expanded beyond Gaza to tackle other conflicts worldwide.

Mr Trump also said FIFA will raise US$75 million for soccer-related projects in Gaza and that the United Nations will chip in US$2 billion for humanitarian assistance.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (front) attending the Feb 19 inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, with Argentinian President Javier Milei (left) and other leaders. PHOTO: AFP

The Board of Peace includes Israel but not Palestinian representatives and Mr Trump’s suggestion that the Board could eventually address challenges beyond Gaza has stirred anxiety that it could undermine the UN’s role as the main platform for global diplomacy and conflict resolution.

“We’re going to strengthen the United Nations,” Mr Trump said, trying to assuage his critics. “It’s really very important.”

The Board of Peace’s phased reconstruction plan for Gaza’s Rafah, Khan Younis and Gaza City, is displayed, as board members listen, during their inaugural meeting on Feb 19. PHOTO: REUTERS

The meeting came as Mr Trump threatens war against Iran and has embarked on a massive military buildup in the region in case Tehran refuses to give up its nuclear programme.

Mr Trump said he should know in 10 days whether a deal is possible. “We have to have a meaningful deal,” he said.

Former British prime minister Tony Blair speaking during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, hosted by US President Donald Trump. PHOTO: AFP

The event had the feel of a Mr Trump campaign rally, with music blaring from his eclectic playlist from Elvis Presley to the Beach Boys. Red Trump hats were given to participants.

Senior US officials said Mr Trump will also announce that several nations are planning to send thousands of troops to participate in an International Stabilisation Force that will help keep the peace in Gaza when it eventually deploys.

Hamas, fearful of Israeli reprisals, has been reluctant to hand over weaponry as part of Mr Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan that brought about a fragile ceasefire in October 2025 in the two-year Gaza war.

Leaders attending the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, hosted by US President Donald Trump in the US on Feb 19. PHOTO: AFP

Mr Trump said he hoped use of force to disarm Hamas would not be necessary. He said Hamas had promised to disarm and it “looks like they’re going to be doing that, but we’ll have to find out.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in Israel that Hamas will be disarmed one way or the other. “Very soon, Hamas will face a dilemma - to disarm peacefully or disarmed forcefully,” he said.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protesting on Feb 19 outside the US Institute of Peace, where the inaugural Board of Peace meeting was being held. PHOTO: AFP

In Gaza, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said any international force must “monitor the ceasefire and prevent the (Israeli) occupation from continuing its aggression”. Disarmament could be discussed, he said, without directly committing to it.

Hamas, which has resumed administration of the ruined enclave, says it is ready to hand over to a US-backed committee of Palestinian technocrats led by Ali Shaath but that Israel has not allowed the group into Gaza. Israel has yet to comment on those assertions. REUTERS