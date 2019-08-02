Trump to make announcement on EU trade, after slapping new tariffs on Chinese imports

WASHINGTON (DPA/REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump will make an announcement regarding trade with the European Union on Friday (Aug 2), the White House posted on its daily guidance.

There was no further information from the White House.

Mr Trump, who often accuses the bloc of unfair trade practices towards the United States, has threatened to impose tariffs on European cars, and a deadline for talks was expected to come due in November.

There have also been threats of hiking import duties on billions of dollars' worth of European food, alcohol and other products.

Brussels and Washington have further been locked in disputes over Airbus and Boeing, their aviation giants.

On Thursday, Mr Trump threw global financial markets into a tailspin by announcing new tariffs on China as part of a long running trade dispute.