Trump to have annual physical on May 26, White House says

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At 79, US President Donald Trump’s health remains a subject of public scrutiny.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump will have his annual physical on May 26 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House announced on May 11 .

At 79, Mr Trump’s health remains a subject of public scrutiny. He has maintained a busy schedule since assuming office in January 2025 and frequently spends weekends golfing at his clubs in Florida and Virginia.

Mr Trump said he underwent a CT scan during an October visit to Walter Reed to rule out cardiovascular issues and said the test showed no abnormalities.

He later said he regretted disclosing the scan because it prompted speculation about his health.

More recently, photographs showing bruising or discolouration on his hands have raised additional questions.

The White House said Mr Trump will also use the visit to meet with service members and staff at the military hospital. REUTERS