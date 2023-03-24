Trump to face anonymous jury in high-profile New York defamation trial

NEW YORK - A US judge on Thursday said Donald Trump will get an anonymous jury in rape accuser E. Jean Carroll’s upcoming defamation trial, citing the threat of juror harassment, including by supporters of the former US president.

Saying “this is a unique case,” US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said the names, addresses and places of employment of prospective jurors for the former Elle magazine columnist’s April 25 trial against Trump will be kept secret.

He also said jurors will be transported together to and from the courthouse, and looked after by US marshals during breaks in the trial.

Judge Kaplan said the need for juror anonymity reflected the “unprecedented circumstances in which this trial will take place, including the extensive pretrial publicity and a very strong risk that jurors will fear harassment, unwanted invasions of their privacy, and retaliation.”

Mr Trump’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lawyers for Ms Carroll, through a spokesman, declined to comment.

Judge Kaplan had asked Mr Trump and Ms Carroll earlier this month whether they objected to an anonymous jury. Neither did.

Ms Carroll has sued Mr Trump twice for defamation over his denials of her claim that he raped her in late 1995 or early 1996 in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.

The April 25 trial stemmed from an October 2022 post by Mr Trump on his Truth Social media platform.

Mr Trump maintained that he did not know Ms Carroll, that she made up the rape claim to promote her upcoming memoir, and that the claim was a “hoax,” “lie,” “con job” and “complete scam.”

Ms Carroll’s lawsuit also includes a battery claim under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which lets sexual abuse survivors sue their alleged attackers even if statutes of limitations have run out.

‘Harrassment or worse’

In his decision, Judge Kaplan cited Mr Trump’s March 18 call for protest if he were indicted in a Manhattan’s district attorney case for covering up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Judge Kaplan said Mr Trump’s reaction “has been perceived by some as an incitement to violence,” and said some people charged over the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol “rightly or wrongly” attributed their actions to incitement by Mr Trump.