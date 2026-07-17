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Trump to attend World Cup final on July 19, White House says

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US President Donald Trump will attend the July 19 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at the New York-New Jersey stadium.

US President Donald Trump will attend the July 19 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at the New York-New Jersey stadium.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • US President Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain on July 19 at the New York-New Jersey stadium.
  • Trump will also attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower in New York City on July 17.
  • The White House called this World Cup the most watched, most secure, and most successful in American history.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at the New York-New Jersey stadium on July 19, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on July 16.

“We look forward to the final match on Sunday, and I know the president looks forward to attending,” Leavitt told reporters at a press conference.

“His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history.”

Leavitt added that she did not know whether Trump had a favourite in the final, but encouraged reporters to ask him.

“I’m sure he’ll have a fun answer for you,” she said.

The US president will also attend a FIFA reception at the Trump Tower in New York City on July 17, Leavitt added. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.