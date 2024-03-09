Trump tightens grip on US Republican Party with daughter-in-law taking key post

HOUSTON, Texas - Donald Trump cemented his grip on the Republican National Committee on March 8 after his daughter-in-law and another ally assumed top leadership posts amid a debate among members over whether the organisation should help pay his legal bills.

RNC members meeting in Houston voted to appoint North Carolina Republican Party head Michael Whatley and Lara Trump as chair and co-chair of the organisation, which will play a key role in marshalling voters and funds for the Nov 5 general election.

The move comes after Trump swept the Super Tuesday primary contests, prompting Mrs Nikki Haley to drop out of the Republican race and all but assuring the former US president will be the nominee and face off against President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

“The goal on Nov 5 is to win, and as my father-in-law says ‘bigly’,” Ms Lara Trump said, promising that “every single penny of every dollar raised” would go towards the goal of winning the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate for Republicans.

The reshuffling sees Ms Ronna McDaniel replaced atop the organisation. Ms McDaniel faced criticism over fund-raising and the party’s performance at the ballot box. During her tenure, Trump was defeated in 2020, and the party turned in a weaker-than-expected performance in the 2022 congressional midterm elections.

Some RNC members have called for the committee to help pay for Trump’s legal expenses, which along with penalties have ballooned to hundreds of millions of dollars. Neither Mr Whatley or Ms Lara Trump directly addressed the issue on March 8.

Trump’s push to have the wife of his younger adult son Eric as second-in-command symbolises his takeover of a political institution whose mission is to get Republicans elected up and down the ballot. Not since President Ronald Reagan’s daughter Maureen Reagan was RNC co-chair in the 1980s has a family member of a president or nominee served in such a position of power.

One of the new leadership’s most pressing tasks will be money. After recording its lowest fund-raising year in 2023 in a decade, the RNC had less than US$9 million (S$12 million) in the bank at the end of January, a little more than a third of the Democratic National Committee’s US$24 million, federal filings show.

“We have to raise a lot of money,” Ms Lara Trump said, showing a cheque for US$100,000 she said had been donated on March 8.