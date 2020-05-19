Trump threatens permanent freeze of WHO funding

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump threatened on Monday (May 18) to permanently halt funding for the World Health Organisation (WHO) if it did not commit to improvements within 30 days, and to reconsider the membership of the United States in the body.

Mr Trump suspended US contributions to the WHO last month, accusing it of promoting China’s "disinformation" about the coronavirus outbreak, although WHO officials denied the accusation and China said it was transparent and open.

"If the WHO does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the WHO permanent and reconsider our membership," Mr Trump told its chief, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a letter posted on Twitter.

Earlier, Mr Trump called WHO "puppet of China" and had "done a very sad job" in its handling of the coronavirus.

"The United States pays them US$450 million (S$638.45 million) a year; China pays them US$38 million a year. And they’re a puppet of China. They’re China-centric, to put it nicer, but they’re a puppet of China," Mr Trump told reporters at a White House event.

Mr Trump has already suspended US funding for the WHO after accusing it of being too China-centric, and at the same time led international criticism of Beijing’s perceived lack of transparency in the early stages of the crisis.

In his letter, Mr Trump said the only way forward for the body was if it could demonstrate independence from China, adding that his administration had already started reform discussions with Dr Tedros.

On Monday, the WHO said an independent review of the global virus response would begin as soon as possible and it received backing and a hefty pledge of funds from China, in the spotlight as the origin of the pandemic.