Trump threatens more tariffs on China imports as Beijing reportedly cancels trade talks

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI/BEIJING - Donald Trump has threatened to impose even more tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing dares to impose tit-for-tat measures in response to Washington's latest package of levies on US$200 billion of Chinese exports.

Saying the US has "more bullets", Trump cautioned the world's second-largest economy to think twice before engaging in a trade war with the largest.

"We're going to go US$200 billion at 25 percent on Chinese made goods. And we will come back with more if they retaliate. We have a lot more to come back with," Trump told a packed rally in Missouri for Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley on Friday (Sept 21).

"We are cracking down on the unfair trade practices of China… We have rebuilt China. We have given them such wealth. And we are changing it," Trump told the cheering crowd.

"So we charged 25 per cent on US$50 billion worth of merchandise tariffs coming in. And then they said, 'We're going to do the same thing'. And I've said: 'That is okay. We have far more bullets'."

Washington had announced on Monday (Sept 17) that the US will begin to levy new tariffs of 10 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese products starting on Sept 24, with the tariffs to go up to 25 per cent beginning 2019.

On Tuesday, China hit back, saying it would levy tariffs on US$60 billion worth of US goods effective from Sept 24.

China also cancelled trade talks with the US and abandoned plans to send Vice-Premier Liu He to Washington next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday (Sept 21), without saying where it got the information.

A mid-level delegation from China had been due to travel to the US capital to pave the way for Liu's trip, the report said.