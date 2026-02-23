Trump threatens higher tariffs on countries that ‘play games’ with existing deals

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump announced a 10 per cent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, before raising the rate to 15 per cent a day later.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump threatened higher tariffs on goods from countries that “play games” with their existing US trade agreements following the Supreme Court’s decision quashing his global duties .

“Any Country that wants to ‘play games’ with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have ‘Ripped Off’ the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!!” Mr Trump posted on Feb 23 on social media.

Mr Trump’s message underscores how the his administration is trying to keep deals intact with US trading partners in the wake of the court’s ruling, which undercut his ability to set tariff rates using an emergency law.

The European Union on Feb 23 froze the ratification process for its agreement with the Trump administration. Officials in the European Parliament said they want to seek clarity on Mr Trump’s tariff programme before moving forward.

China, Japan, South Korea and the UK are among other major trading partners that negotiated trade pacts with the US. The White House did not immediately respond when asked if Mr Trump’s post was aimed specifically at the EU.

Mr Trump’s post is the latest sign he’s digging in on his plan to unilaterally impose broad tariffs on products entering the US market. But after the court’s decision, he has less flexibility to do so.

“As President, I do not have to go back to Congress to get approval of Tariffs,” Mr Trump wrote in a subsequent post.

The president announced a 10 per cent global tariff for as many as 150 days under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, and said a day later he would increase the rate to 15 per cent. He cast that as a stopgap measure to allow the administration time to apply more permanent duties using other authorities, including Section 301 of the 1974 law and Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.

Since the justices handed down their ruling on Feb 20, however, the administration has yet to initiate new investigations that are precursors to applying those longer-lasting duties. BLOOMBERG