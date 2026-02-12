Trump tells Israel’s Netanyahu he will continue talks with Iran to see if deal possible

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump (right) welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on Feb 11, in a photo released by Israel. Mr Netanyahu’s visit was more muted than usual.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump held talks with Benjamin Netanyahu on Feb 11 to discuss renewed US nuclear talks with Iran, and said he told the Israeli prime minister that negotiations with Tehran would continue to see if a deal can be reached.

Mr Netanyahu, who had been expected to press Mr Trump to widen diplomacy with Iran beyond its nuclear programme to include limits on Tehran’s missile arsenal, stressed “the security needs of the State of Israel in the context of the negotiations,” his office said in a statement.

In their seventh meeting since Mr Trump returned to office in 2025, Mr Netanyahu - whose visit was more muted than usual and closed to the press - was looking to influence the next round of US discussions with Iran following nuclear negotiations held in Oman on Feb 6.

The two leaders spoke behind closed doors for nearly three hours in what Mr Trump described as a “very good meeting” but said no major decisions were made.

Mr Trump has threatened strikes on Iran if no agreement is reached, while Tehran has vowed to retaliate, stoking fears of a wider war. He has repeatedly voiced support for a secure Israel, a longstanding US ally and arch-foe of Iran.

In media interviews on Feb 10, Mr Trump reiterated his warning, saying that while he believes Iran wants a deal, he would do “something very tough” if it refused.

“There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated,” Mr Trump said, in a social media post after the meeting with Mr Netanyahu.

“If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference.”

“If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be,” Mr Trump added, noting that the last time Iran decided against an agreement the US struck its nuclear sites in June 2025.

Mr Trump told Fox Business in an interview broadcast on Feb 10 that a good deal with Iran would mean “no nuclear weapons, no missiles,” without elaborating. He also told Axios he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier strike group as part of a major US buildup near Iran.

Israel fears that the US might pursue a narrow nuclear deal that does not include restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile programme or an end to Iranian support for armed proxies such as Hamas and Hezbollah, according to people familiar with the matter. Israeli officials have urged the US not to trust Iran’s promises.

The two leaders had also been expected to talk about potential military action if diplomacy with Iran fails, one source said.

“The two agreed to continue their close coordination and tight contact,” Mr Netanyahu’s office said.

Iran has said it is prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions but has ruled out linking the issue to missiles.

“The Islamic Republic’s missile capabilities are non-negotiable,” Mr Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, said on Feb 10.

Mr Netanyahu’s arrival at the White House was lower-key than usual. He entered the building away from the view of reporters and cameras.

The two leaders were shown shaking hands in a photo released by the Israeli Embassy.

Unlike previous Netanyahu visits with Mr Trump, the White House press pool was not allowed into the Oval Office.

It was not immediately known why he received such low-profile treatment.

Gaza on the agenda

Also on the agenda was Gaza, with Mr Trump looking to push ahead with a ceasefire agreement he helped to broker. Progress on his 20-point plan to end the war and rebuild the shattered Palestinian enclave has stalled, with major gaps over steps such as Hamas disarming as Israeli troops withdraw in phases.

“We discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general,” Mr Trump said after the meeting.

Mr Netanyahu’s visit, originally scheduled for Feb 18, was brought forward amid renewed US engagement with Iran. Both sides at last week’s Oman meeting said the negotiations were positive and further talks were expected soon.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ahead of the Oman meeting that negotiations would need to address Iran’s missiles, its proxy groups, and its treatment of its own population. Iran said the Feb 6 talks focused only on nuclear issues.

Mr Trump, who returned to office nearly 13 months ago, has been vague about broadening the negotiations. He was quoted as telling Axios on Feb 10 that it was a “no-brainer” for any deal to cover Iran’s nuclear programme, but that he also thought it possible to address its missile stockpiles. REUTERS