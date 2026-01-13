Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump tells Iranians to keep protesting, says ‘help is on its way’

US President Donald Trump said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the “senseless killing” of protesters stopped.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Jan 13 told Iranians to keep protesting and said help was on the way, but did not give details.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!... HELP IS ON ITS WAY,” Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social, adding he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the “senseless killing” of protesters stopped. REUTERS

