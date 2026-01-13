Trump tells Iranians to keep protesting, says ‘help is on its way’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the “senseless killing” of protesters stopped.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Jan 13 told Iranians to keep protesting and said help was on the way, but did not give details.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!... HELP IS ON ITS WAY,” Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social, adding he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the “senseless killing” of protesters stopped. REUTERS