Trump tells CNN the 'big wave' in war with Iran is yet to come

U.S. President Donald Trump looks at statues in the Rose Garden while returning to the White House, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

WASHINGTON, March 2 - The "big wave" is yet to come in the war with Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump told CNN on Monday, adding that Washington did not know who the country's new leader would be following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We haven't even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn't even happened. The big one is coming soon," Trump said, telling CNN it was unclear who was now leading the country.

"We don't know who the leadership is. We don't know who they'll pick," he said.

Reuters reported on Sunday that many senior U.S. officials remain skeptical the military operation against the Islamic Republic will lead to a regime change in the near term. REUTERS