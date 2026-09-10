Trump takes centre stage as Republicans fight US midterm tide

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At the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, US President Donald Trump sought to convince supporters that he is effectively on the ballot for the upcoming US midterm elections.

DALLAS, Texas – A defiant Donald Trump vowed Republicans would “surge forward” in November’s midterms on Sept 9 , seeking to rally his party against grim election forecasts, weak approval ratings and mounting voter discontent over prices and his war with Iran.

The US President took the stage at an extraordinary Republican midterm convention in Dallas built around persuading his supporters that he is effectively on the ballot on Nov 3.

“In 55 days, Americans will be going to the polls in one of the most important elections in our country’s history,” Trump told the crowd.

“Your vote will decide whether our country stumbles at the starting gate of the next 250 years or surges forward and never ever looks back.”

Decision Desk HQ projects Democrats to win the House 230-205 and the Senate to finish 51-49 in their favour in November.

Trump, whose approval rating has fallen into the low 30s in recent polling, used his keynote speech to argue that Republican fortunes remain tied to his presidency.

The President is due to return for the convention finale on Sept 10 , after a keynote address from Vice-President J.D. Vance. Cabinet members, congressional leaders and candidates in closely watched House and Senate races are also on the programme.

The central Republican gamble is that Trump can mobilise voters personally loyal to him without further alienating independents who have soured on his presidency amid inflation woes, gasoline prices topping US$4 a gallon and the continuing war with Iran.

“I’m asking you to pretend that I’m on the ballot – I’m on the ballot, I’m on the ballot – just one more time,” he said.

“Because if we lose, you’re going to lose your border, you’re going to lose your tax cuts, you’re going to lose your safety and security.”

Inside the American Airlines Center, there was little sign of Republican anxiety about November.

The convention even featured a video address from Democratic Senator John Fetterman, who has become increasingly at odds with his party’s left wing over issues including Israel.

His appearance intensified speculation about his political future, although Fetterman has said he has no intention of switching parties.

Republicans highlighted tax cuts and immigration enforcement, touting boosted manufacturing and lower prescription drug prices.

One of the main talking points was the danger of empowering what speakers characterised as a dangerously far-left Democratic Party.

“There is a crazy little sick cloud over our country,” Trump said. “We will defeat communism in America and vote for American freedom.”

Political headwinds

The cavernous arena was festooned with Trump posters as supporters milled around in sequined jackets patterned with his name, image and the American flag, some topped with ten-gallon hats.

Food stalls hawked overpriced snacks while merchandise stands did brisk business in T-shirts, mugs, posters and copies of the latest literary offering from the Trump clan, Under Siege by the President’s second son, Eric.

Despite the political headwinds facing Republicans, the mood was festive. Chants of “USA! USA!” – familiar from Trump’s campaign rallies – echoed around the hall as the national anthem opened the programme.

Susan Kokinda, 77, a conservative podcaster who travelled to the gathering from Michigan, which is almost 2,000km away from Dallas , told AFP she expected Republicans to “do just fine” in November.

“The conventional wisdom is the party in power loses. But I always say Donald Trump is not a conventional president, and he’s reshaping the Republican Party,” she said.

The gathering is the first Republican national convention held specifically for a midterm election, although no candidates are being nominated and no formal party business is planned.

Instead, organisers have constructed what amounts to a two-night television rally touting Trump’s record and Republican candidates.

More than 100 House members and candidates were expected, with over 50 speakers or presentations scheduled each night.

Trump’s national television showcase faces an unusually formidable rival, however: Both convention nights coincide with the opening games of the NFL season. AFP