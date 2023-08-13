Trump swoops into Iowa Fair, scrambling Ron DeSantis' effort to reboot his US 2024 campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa - Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis were holding competing events in the early nominating state of Iowa on Saturday, at a time when the former president overwhelmingly dominates opinion polls and the Florida governor is scrambling to reset his troubled campaign.

Mr DeSantis, who has had two staff shake-ups in the past three weeks and is sinking in the polls, had long planned to attend the Iowa State Fair, a political must for aspiring presidential candidates in the state that kicks off the Republican nominating contest in January.

Trump’s late announcement on Tuesday that he was also going to attend the event on the same day as Mr DeSantis amounted to a political gate-crashing of an appearance the Florida governor hopes will kick-start his stalled campaign.

Mr DeSantis is making a high-risk bet that he can halt Trump’s march to the Republican presidential nomination by winning Iowa.

Asked about his governing style on Saturday, Mr DeSantis said he cared more about protecting voters than his own fortunes.

“So we’ll do what’s right. We’ll take the consequences and let the chips fall where they may,” he said in an interview with Iowa’s Republican Governor Kim Reynolds at the fair.

At the start of the interview, Ms Reynolds reproached a group of protesters who were blowing whistles.

Later on, a large crowd cheered Trump as he arrived at the fair.

He is due to make a speech later in the day.