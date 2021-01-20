Trump departs the White House, address supporters

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES) - Outgoing president Donald Trump departed the White House on Wednesday (Jan 20) morning for the last time as the commander in chief after four tumultuous years that shook the nation, choosing to leave town rather than face the reality that he lost reelection to President-elect Joe Biden.

The Marine One helicopter took off from the South Lawn of the White House at about 8.18am for the short flight to Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland, where the president held a farewell event with administration veterans and other supporters.

After that, he and his wife Melania Trump were to board Air Force One for the journey to Florida, where they will reside.

Mr Trump surrendered the building after a late night of signing last-minute pardons and other clemency orders for 143 people, including Mr Steve Bannon, his former chief strategist; Mr Elliott Broidy, one of his top fundraisers in 2016; and a series of politicians convicted of corruption.

The White House did not announce the pardons until after midnight and then followed up at 1.07am with an order revoking the ethics rules Mr Trump had imposed on his own former aides.

In slipping out of Washington before the festivities Wednesday, Mr Trump capped a norm-busting tenure by defying one last convention.

He refused to host the traditional coffee that presidents hold for their successors at the White House on the morning of the inauguration. And he opted to skip the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, normally a symbol of the American tradition of peaceful transfer of power that is attended by both departing and incoming presidents.

Supporters of Mr Trump were lined up outside Joint Base Andrews ahead of a send-off rally.

A small stage has been built beside the plane, backed by a row of American flags, much like at a political rally.

Mr Trump told the crowd that people have "no idea how hard" his family had worked during his four years in office.

"What we've done has been amazing by any standard," he said, before pointing to changes he made to the US military.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Trump said that the virus is a "horrible thing" and once again calls it the "China virus" but pays "great love" to families who have suffered greatly.

The BBC reported on its live blog that Mr Trump concluded his speech by saying that it has been the "greatest honour" to be president. He added that he will "always fight for you" and will be "watching and listening" and pledges to be back in some capacity.

He also wished the new administration "great success" for the future - but does not address Joe Biden or Kamala Harris by name.

“We left it all, as the athletes would say, we left it all on the field,” he said. “We had a lot of obstacles, and we went through the obstacles.”