Trump suggests renaming New Mexico state ‘New America’

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US President Donald Trump’s proposal comes days after he signed an order to rename Lake Ontario as “Lake America”.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump’s name-changing spree found an unlikely new target on Sept 6 when he suggested the state of New Mexico could become “New America.”

His proposal, which was immediately dismissed by the state’s governor, comes days after he signed an order to rename Lake Ontario as “Lake America” in the middle of a trade war with neighbouring Canada.

“Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico... to NEW AMERICA,” the Republican president posted on social media. “So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!!”

The White House reposted an image showing the Mexico part of the state’s name crossed out and replaced with “America.”

Some US media reports said the idea originated as an internet hoax.

State governor Michelle Lujan Grisham told Fox News that the name “isn’t up for debate – it’s been ours since before the United States existed.”

She said the president wanted to “distract Americans” from issues such as soaring gas prices.

Trump last week suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz as “Trump Strait” as the war with Iran continues – then hours later implied he was not serious about the plan.

He renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” on his first day back in the White House in 2025 in a move rejected by Mexico.

Canada has also rejected the attempt to rename Lake Ontario. AFP