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Trump suggests former top US infectious disease expert Fauci should be prosecuted

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Anthony Fauci, the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had refused to answer questions during a hearing about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Fauci, the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had refused to answer questions during a hearing about the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • President Trump suggested prosecuting former infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, comparing him to aides who faced legal action.
  • Senator Rand Paul urged the Justice Department to act after Fauci repeatedly invoked his right against self-incrimination during a hearing.
  • Fauci, a key figure in the COVID-19 response, has been a target of criticism over pandemic measures that followed the deaths of over 1.1 million Americans.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Aug 6 suggested that Anthony Fauci should be prosecuted, hours after Republican Senator Rand Paul said that he would ask the Justice Department to do so.

Paul said he wanted action after Fauci refused to answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci, who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 38 years, became the face of the response and a primary target of anger over measures taken against a virus that killed more than 1.1 million Americans.

When asked if the Justice Department should prosecute Fauci, Trump told reporters that former aides Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon had faced similar action "over something that essentially was never prosecuted before, and there are sort of telltale signs of similarity”.

The Republican president added: "When you see that happen, you sort of say maybe he should (be prosecuted). What he did is far more serious than a lot of crimes, frankly."

Paul's demand followed a hearing last week where Fauci invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination more than 100 times. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.