Trump sues his former lawyer Michael Cohen for over $600m

MIAMI - Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against his former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, a likely star witness in the criminal case facing the former US president in New York.

The suit, filed in a US District Court in Florida, seeks US$500 million (S$660 million) from Mr Cohen over his alleged breach of attorney-client privileges and a confidentiality agreement.

Mr Cohen was among the witnesses who testified before the grand jury that ultimately indicted Mr Trump, making him the first former or sitting US president to face criminal charges.

He has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Mr Cohen says he arranged the US$130,000 payment in exchange for her silence about a tryst Ms Daniels says she had with Trump in 2006.

Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Manhattan court on April 4.

In his lawsuit, Mr Trump accuses Mr Cohen of “spreading falsehoods” about him and claimed to have suffered “vast reputational harm.”

“Such continuous and escalating improper conduct by (Cohen) has reached a proverbial crescendo and has left (Trump) with no alternative but to seek legal redress,” the suit said.

Mr Trump is seeking a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages of more than US$500 million.