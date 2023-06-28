Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for defamation over post-trial rape claim

NEW YORK – Donald Trump is doubling down on his legal brawl with Ms E. Jean Carroll, suing the New York author for defamation weeks after a jury held him liable for sexually abusing her.

The former president on Tuesday night filed a counterclaim accusing Ms Carroll of trashing his reputation by publicly accusing him of rape, despite jurors concluding his actions during the alleged 1996 assault had not gone that far.

A jury of six men and three women in May found Trump was liable for sexual abuse – and not liable for rape – before awarding Ms Carroll US$5 million (S$6.75 million) in damages.

Trump’s court filing on Tuesday is a counterclaim in a separate 2019 defamation lawsuit Ms Carroll filed against him that is set to go to trial in January 2024.

While Ms Carroll won the first trial, Trump has interpreted the verdict as a victory, of sorts, because of the finding on rape.

Ms Carroll’s lawyer, Ms Roberta Kaplan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. BLOOMBERG