Sweeping Trump strategy document seeks to reframe US’ role in the world, slams Europe

WASHINGTON - The United States will reassert itself in the Western Hemisphere, build military strength in the Indo-Pacific, and possibly reassess its relationship with Europe, President Donald Trump said on Dec 5 in a sweeping strategy document that seeks to reframe the country’s role in the world.

The National Security Strategy, released overnight, described Mr Trump’s vision as one of “flexible realism” and argued that the US should revive the 19th century Monroe Doctrine, which declared the Western Hemisphere to be Washington’s zone of influence.

It also warned that Europe faces “civilizational erasure” and must change course.

The document is the latest - and clearest - expression of Mr Trump’s desire to shake up the post-World War II order led by the United States and built on a network of alliances and multilateral groups.

“President Trump’s foreign policy is pragmatic without being ‘pragmatist,’ realistic without being ‘realist,’ principled without being “idealistic,” muscular without being ‘hawkish,’ and restrained without being ‘dovish’,” the 29-page document says.

“It is motivated, above all, by what works for America.”

The paper, which is released by every new administration and guides the work of many government agencies, said Mr Trump would “restore American preeminence” in the Western Hemisphere.

“This ‘Trump Corollary’ to the Monroe Doctrine is a common-sense and potent restoration of American power and priorities, consistent with American security interests,” the document says, suggesting that the large US military build-up in the region is not temporary.

Since taking office in January, critics have said Mr Trump’s rhetoric evokes modern-day imperialism in the Western Hemisphere. He spoke early on, in vague terms, of retaking the Panama Canal and annexing Greenland and Canada.

More recently, the growing US military presence in the Caribbean and threats of land strikes in Venezuela and in other countries where drug cartels operate have added to regional concerns.

The US has sent more than 10,000 troops to the Caribbean, along with an aircraft carrier, warships and fighter jets.

“The new National Security Strategy points out pretty clearly that we’re not going to go back to the way things were,” said Mr Jason Marczak, a senior Latin America analyst with the Atlantic Council think-tank in Washington.

Europe must change to remain an ally

In the document, the administration took a dour view of its traditional allies in Europe, warning that the continent faces “civilisational erasure” and must change course if it is to remain a reliable ally for the United States.

The document is the latest in a series of statements by US officials that have upended post-war assumptions about Europe’s close relationship with its strongest ally, the United States.

“Over the long term, it is more than plausible that within a few decades at the latest, certain NATO members will become majority non-European,” the document said.

“As such, it is an open question whether they will view their place in the world, or their alliance with the United States, in the same way as those who signed the NATO charter.”

Some European commentators said the document echoed talking points of far-right European political parties, which have grown to become the main opposition to governments in Germany, France and other traditional US allies.

European politicians and officials have bridled at Washington’s tone but as they hurry to rebuild their neglected militaries to meet a perceived threat from Russia, they still rely heavily on US military support.

The document said it was in the US’ strategic interest to negotiate a quick resolution in Ukraine and to re-establish “strategic stability” with Russia.

Mr Trump has a history of making positive and admiring comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin that have long prompted criticism that he is “soft on Russia.”

Reuters reported on Dec 5 that Washington wants Europe to take over the majority of NATO’s conventional defence capabilities, from intelligence to missiles, a tight deadline that struck some European officials as unrealistic.

The document also said Mr Trump aims to deter conflict with China over Taiwan and the South China Sea by building up US and allies’ military power.

“Deterring a conflict over Taiwan, ideally by preserving military overmatch, is a priority,” according to the document.

The issue has been an irritant in US-China relations for years. REUTERS