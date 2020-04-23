Trump sows uncertainty with green card ban

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump has announced he would halt the issuance of the American green cards for two months - stopping short of a sweeping immigration ban that included temporary foreign workers - but hinted at the possibility of additional restrictions that could complicate planning for businesses and workers looking to rebound from the coronavirus.

His decision will affect thousands of would-be immigrants seeking to move permanently to the United States, and further delays a green card process that is notoriously cumbersome for those seeking to remain in the country.

But the limited scope and time frame seemed designed to reassure businesses, farmers and workers worried that dramatic changes to immigration laws could upend already fragile plans to return as the Covid-19 social distancing restrictions are gradually lifted. Temporary workers, the US' biggest source of immigration, will not be affected.

Still, Mr Trump's comments that he was considering a second, more restrictive, executive order further reducing immigration, as well as additional extensions of the ban on permanent residency visas, were likely to undercut that effort.

Companies may prove less likely to seek out foreign workers - or proceed with projects dependent on non-American labour - on fears that their plans may be disrupted by new restrictions.

"It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced by new immigrant labour flown in from abroad," Mr Trump said at a White House briefing on Tuesday evening. "We must first take care of the American worker."

In a tweet yesterday morning, he said he would sign the executive order later that day, describing it as a measure "prohibiting immigration into our country", without alluding to its exemptions.

He said on Tuesday that his executive order - announced in a tweet late on Monday night, to the surprise of even some aides - was still being drafted, but would be in effect for only 60 days and apply to individuals seeking green cards.

He said "certain exemptions" would be allowed, adding that there would be specific provisions exempting agricultural work, and that he would make it even easier for farms to hire migrant workers.

"The farmers will not be affected by this at all," Mr Trump said.

But he hinted that additional restrictions could be on the horizon, particularly if the economy struggles to bounce back from the prolonged coronavirus shutdown.

"We have a secondary order that, if I want to do that, we'll make that determination," he said.

And he said he could extend the green card ban if the economy had not sufficiently improved within two months.

