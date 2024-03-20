Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner says Gaza ‘waterfront property could be very valuable’

Mr Jared Kushner, son-in-law to former United States president Donald Trump, has sparked controversy with his remarks on Gaza and the relocation of its civilians.

The Guardian reported on March 19 that Mr Kushner, who served as a senior adviser during Trump’s presidency, made the contentious comments about the embattled enclave during an interview at Harvard University.

AP reported that the interview took place on Feb 15 and was posted on the YouTube channel of the Middle East Initiative, a programme of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, on March 8.

In his comments, Mr Kushner, a former property dealer, highlighted the economic possibilities of Gaza’s coast, lamenting the resources spent on military infrastructure rather than on sectors like education and innovation.

“Gaza’s waterfront property could be very valuable... if people would focus on building up livelihoods,” Mr Kushner told Professor Tarek Masoud, faculty chair of Harvard’s Middle East Initiative.

The Guardian reported that Mr Kushner, who is Jewish, suggested a strategy for Israel to temporarily remove Gaza’s population to facilitate a cleanup of the area, but did not rule out its return.

“It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but from Israel’s perspective I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up,” Mr Kushner said.

“But I don’t think that Israel has stated that they don’t want the people to move back there afterwards.”

Mr Kushner’s proposal included relocating civilians from the southern Gaza town of Rafah, potentially into Egypt, which he believed could be achieved through diplomatic efforts.

He also brought up the possibility of developing the Negev desert in southern Israel as a resettlement area, even suggesting bulldozing a site there to accommodate displaced Gazans.

In response to criticism, Mr Kushner defended his statements on social media platform X, insisting that quality of life for Palestinians would only improve with increased accountability from their leadership.