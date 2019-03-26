Trump signs US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

A view of the security fence next to the Druze village of Majdal Shams at the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights, on March 25, 2019.
WASHINGTON (AFP/REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Monday (March 25) signed a proclamation recognising Israeli sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, a border area seized from Syria in 1967.

"This was a long time in the making," Trump said alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House.

US recognition for Israeli control over the territory breaks with decades of international consensus.

Syria’s foreign ministry called the US decision a “blatant attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Syria, in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.

