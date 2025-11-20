Trump signs Bill ordering US Justice Department to release Epstein files

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The US Justice Department is now required to release its Epstein-related material within 30 days.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Nov 20 signed a Bill to release files from the Justice Department investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The material could shed more light on the activities of Epstein, who socialised with Mr Trump and other notable figures before his 2008 conviction on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The scandal has been a thorn in Mr Trump’s side for months, partly because he amplified conspiracy theories about Epstein to his own supporters.

Many Trump voters believe his administration has covered up Epstein’s ties to powerful figures and obscured details surrounding his death, which was ruled a suicide, in a Manhattan jail in 2019, as he faced federal sex trafficking charges.

At a news conference, Attorney-General Pam Bondi confirmed that the Justice Department will release its Epstein-related material within 30 days , as required by legislation passed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the Senate on Nov 18.

“We will continue to follow the law and encourage maximum transparency,” Ms Bondi said.

The release of the files, however, may not be comprehensive, because the legislation passed by Congress allows the Justice Department to hold back personal information about Epstein’s victims and material that would jeopardise an active investigation.

Mr Trump last week ordered the agency to investigate several Democratic figures who were associated with Epstein, and officials could decide not to release any information tied to those people.

The Justice Department regularly cites the need to protect ongoing investigations when withholding other information from the public.

Courts previously rejected requests by Mr Trump’s Justice Department in 2025 to unseal transcripts of proceedings before grand juries that investigated Epstein and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell. REUTERS