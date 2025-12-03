Trump signs bill to deepen US-Taiwan ties amid China concerns

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump on Dec 2 signed into law a measure forcing the US State Department to review guidelines for the country’s engagement with Taiwan, according to the White House, amid escalating concerns that China could move against the self-governing island.

The measure requires periodic State Department reviews to explain how the guidelines deepen the relationship between the US and Taiwan. The assessments, required at least every five years, also must identify and detail opportunities to lift self-imposed limitations on US-Taiwan engagement.

Representative Ann Wagner, the Missouri Republican who sponsored the bill, said the legislation “sends the message that we stand strong against the Chinese Communist Party’s dangerous efforts to dominate the region”.

Mr Trump’s signature comes after a call in which his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, reiterated that unification is a critical issue for China, which considers the self-governed democracy of Taiwan part of its territory.

It also follows comments from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi that any Chinese attempt to seize Taiwan by force could pose an existential risk to her country, a classification that could open a legal pathway for Japanese troops to be involved in any potential response should the situation arise.

Ms Takaichi’s remarks – in which she appeared to be outlining hypothetical security contingencies in response to questions from parliament – drew outrage in Beijing.

US leaders have traditionally maintained an approach of strategic ambiguity when it comes to Taiwan. Under the approach, the US reserves the right to use force but does not explicitly say whether it would intervene in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan. BLOOMBERG