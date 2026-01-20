Trump shares Macron message offering G7 summit, questioning Greenland tactics

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump posted a screenshot of his messages with French President Emmanuel Macron on his Truth Social account early on Jan 20.

WASHINGTON - French President Emmanuel Macron told Mr Donald Trump he did not understand what the US president was “doing on Greenland” , and offered to host a G7 meeting inviting Russia and others, according to a screenshot of the messages Mr Trump posted online.

In the messages, Mr Macron told Mr Trump he could invite the Ukrainians, the Danes, the Syrians and the Russians to participate on the margins of the G7 meeting on Jan 22 , and also invited Mr Trump to have dinner with him in Paris.

A source close to Mr Macron said the messages shared by Mr Trump were authentic.

Mr Trump’s replies, if any, were not part of the screenshot that he posted on his Truth Social account early on Jan 20 . The White House and Mr Macron’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Macron, addressing Mr Trump as his “friend” in the messages, said he was “totally in line” with Mr Trump on Syria, and that they could do “great things on Iran”.

Crisis meeting planned on Greenland

Mr Trump’s post comes after EU leaders decided over the weekend to convene in Brussels on the evening of J an 22 for an emergency summit following the US leader’s threats to impose new tariffs on goods from several European countries over his demand to acquire Greenland.

Mr Macron has called Mr Trump’s threat of tariffs over Greenland unacceptable.

The Truth Social post appeared hours after the US president said he will impose a 200 per cent tariff on French wines and champagnes, a move he said would push Mr Macron to join Mr Trump’s Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts.

It was not immediately clear when the messages from Mr Macron to Mr Trump were sent.

Mr Macron is scheduled to arrive at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, early on Jan 20 , and return to Paris that evening, Elysee aides said on Jan 19 , adding there were no plans to extend his stay to Jan 21 , when Mr Trump arrives in the Swiss town.

In December, the French president said Europe will have to re-engage in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin if the latest US-led efforts to broker a Ukraine peace deal founder.