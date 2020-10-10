Trump set to return to campaign trail from today

WASHINGTON • Republican President Donald Trump yesterday prepared to return to the campaign trail with two weekend rallies after his Covid-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the White House.

Mr Trump, who announced he had been infected with the coronavirus on Oct 2 and spent three nights in a military hospital receiving treatment, said late on Thursday he was feeling "really good" and, with a doctor's blessing, aimed to campaign in Florida today and in Pennsylvania tomorrow.

Mr Trump's illness has kept him from criss-crossing the country to rally support and raise cash in the final weeks before the Nov 3 election.

A return to in-person events would be aimed at convincing voters he is healthy enough to campaign and to govern.

While Mr Trump has released several videos on Twitter, he has not appeared in public since he returned home from the hospital on Monday.

Mr Biden has continued to campaign, with events scheduled yesterday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say people who are severely ill with Covid-19 might need to stay home for up to 20 days after symptoms first appear.

Mr Biden, who has sharply criticised Mr Trump's handling of the pandemic, is beating his Republican rival in national polls, though that lead is narrower in some of the swing states that may determine the election's outcome.

White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo released on Thursday that Mr Trump had completed his course of therapy for Covid-19, remained stable since returning home from the hospital and could resume public engagements today.

Sounding hoarse and occasionally pausing and clearing his throat, Mr Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview late on Thursday that he was likely to be tested for the virus yesterday.

The White House has declined to say when Mr Trump last tested negative.

"I feel so good," Mr Trump said.

The President was expected to host a "virtual rally" yesterday by appearing on conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh's radio programme.

The Trump and Biden campaigns sparred on Thursday over a televised debate that had been planned for next week.

Mr Trump pulled out after the non-partisan commission in charge said the Oct 15 event would be held virtually with the candidates in separate locations because of health and safety concerns after Mr Trump contracted Covid-19.

Mr Biden's campaign arranged a town hall-style event in Philadelphia instead.

Mr Trump's White House and campaign have experienced an outbreak of the virus in the last week, with multiple top aides, including the President's press secretary and campaign manager, testing positive.

Mr Trump and his staff have largely eschewed wearing masks, against the guidance of health professionals, and held rallies with thousands of people in indoor and outdoor venues, despite recommendations against having events with large crowds.

Mr Trump's health will remain in the spotlight even if he begins holding events again.

Meanwhile, US Democrats on Thursday proposed a commission to investigate whether Mr Trump is mentally fit for office - and look at the constitutional options for his removal if necessary.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi yesterday told reporters that she and other Democrats would introduce a measure relating to the US Constitution's 25th Amendment, which allows for the Vice-President to take over should it be determined that the President "is unable" to fulfil his duties.

Ms Pelosi's office said yesterday's Bill would "help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership in the highest office in the executive branch of government".

Mr Trump has fired off a stream of erratic tweets this week and raised eyebrows with a stream-of-consciousness interview early on Thursday on Fox Business, in which he said he beat the coronavirus because "I am a perfect physical specimen and I'm extremely young".

Ms Pelosi warned Mr Trump is suffering from a "disassociation from reality (that) would be funny if it weren't so deadly".

The Pelosi effort would renew debate about what steps might be taken in the event the President becomes disabled to such a degree he cannot fulfil his responsibilities.

But she received scathing criticism from Mr Trump and other Republicans. "Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don't call her Crazy for nothing!" Mr Trump boomed on Twitter.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE