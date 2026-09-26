Donald Trump seeks to withhold $1 billion in Congress-approved funds
- President Donald Trump sought to withhold over US$800 million in Congress-approved funds for immigration, race, and education programmes, citing wasteful spending.
- The White House used a rare "pocket rescission" tactic to bypass Congress, claiming some programmes support illegal immigration and stoke racial tensions.
- Senator Susan Collins called the move "illegal," stating it violates Congress's constitutional power of the purse, while similar tactics are under ongoing legal scrutiny.
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WASHINGTON - United States President Donald Trump sought on Sept 25 to unilaterally withhold more than US$800 million (S$1 billion) in spending on immigration, race and education that US Congress has approved.
The move was the latest salvo in a fight between the Trump administration and Congress over control of the nation’s spending.
“President Trump is committed to utilising all possible tools to cut wasteful and harmful government spending that does not benefit American citizens,” the White House said in a statement announcing the steps.
The statement outlined several programmes, including some focused on refugee assistance, racial-minority business development and overseas conservation.
The US Constitution gives Congress the power of the purse, but the White House said the programmes supported illegal immigration, stoked racial tensions and promoted alarmist approaches to the environment.
The White House is deploying a rarely used technique known as a “pocket rescission” that bypasses Congress.
Senator Susan Collins, who chairs the chamber’s Appropriations Committee, described the step as “illegal”.
“This is the most recent attempt by this Office of Management and Budget to undermine Congress’s Constitutional power of the purse,” said Collins, a member of Trump’s Republican Party fighting a tight race for re-election in Maine. “Any effort to rescind appropriated funds without congressional approval is a clear violation of the law.”
The US Supreme Court in 2025 declined to block Trump from using the same tactic to withhold US$4.9 billion in foreign aid Congress had approved, while litigation continued. REUTERS