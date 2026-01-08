Trump seeks more than $7.7 million in attorney fees for Georgia election case

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump is seeking reimbursement for attorney fees and defence costs, according to a court document filed on Jan 7.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump is seeking more than US$6 million ($S7.7 million) in reimbursement for his legal fees in the case accusing him and his allies of trying to overturn the 2020 election, according to a court document filed on Jan 7 .

The filing obtained by AFP involves the election interference case in the southern state of Georgia, which was dismissed in November 2025 .

The case was initiated by Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, who filed charges against Mr Trump and 18 codefendants in 2023.

The 79-year-old President is seeking US$6.2 million in reimbursement for attorney fees and defence costs, the filing says.

Ms Willis was removed from the case in December 2024, after Mr Trump won re-election, following revelations of an inappropriate relationship she had with the man she had hired to be a special prosecutor.

Her replacement Pete Skandalakis argued i n November 2025 that continuing the Georgia case “in full for another five to ten years” would not serve the state’s voters, and that the case had been “on life support” for months.

“LAW and JUSTICE have prevailed in the Great State of Georgia,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform after the case was dismissed, calling the prosecution a “witch-hunt” and reiterating his baseless claims that the 2020 election he lost was rigged.

The Republican President faced a slew of federal charges following his first term in office, including conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election and hoarding allegedly classified documents that the government said should not have been removed from the White House, all of which were eventually dropped after his re-election.