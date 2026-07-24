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Trump says China’s Xi will visit US on Sept 24

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Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit comes after the pair met during US President Donald Trump’s trip to China earlier this year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit comes after the pair met during US President Donald Trump’s trip to China earlier this year.

PHOTO: KENNY HOLSTON/NYTIMES

  • US President Donald Trump announced Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the US on September 24.
  • The leaders plan to discuss artificial intelligence during Xi's visit, continuing talks from Trump's trip to China.
  • US and Chinese officials aim to find cooperation areas to ensure a positive and productive visit.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on July 23 that he will discuss artificial intelligence with Chinese President Xi Jinping when he visits the United States on Sept 24.

Xi’s visit comes after the pair met during Trump’s trip to China earlier this year.

While in Beijing, Trump invited the Chinese leader to the White House.

“President Xi is coming over on Sept 24, and we talked about it (artificial intelligence) when I was over in Beijing, and we’ll be talking about it again,” Trump said.

On July 22, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the need to identify areas of cooperation to lay the groundwork for a “very positive visit”. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.