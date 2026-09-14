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Trump says will wait to fill press secretary post

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Karoline Leavitt left the post of press secretary at the end of August.

Karoline Leavitt left the post of press secretary at the end of August.

PHOTO: AFP

SHANNON, Ireland – US President Donald Trump said on Sept 13 that he would wait to fill the post of White House press secretary, vacant since the end of August.

“You know what we’re going to do for a little while? We’re going to use the secretaries” of departments to hold press conferences, Trump told reporters before flying out of Ireland.

“But ultimately, I’ll pick somebody,” he said.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, the youngest-ever US presidential spokesperson who earned a reputation for acid putdowns of journalists, left the post at the end of August.

Speculation has been rife in Washington since on who would replace her.

The departure of Leavitt, who said she wanted to devote more time to her family following the birth of her second child in May, comes as Trump faces steadily sinking poll numbers and the Republican Party risks defeat in November midterm congressional elections. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.