Trump says will probably release second Ukraine transcript on Tuesday

Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (Nov 9) that the White House would probably release a transcript of a second call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday.

"We have another transcript coming out which is very important," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before leaving for a visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

"I will give you a second transcript, because I had two calls with the president of Ukraine."

Trump said the second transcript would probably be released on Tuesday.

