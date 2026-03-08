Trump says will not sign other legislation until Voter Act Bill is passed by Congress

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump laid down a tough marker for the SAVE America Act.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump vowed in a social media post on March 8 that he would not sign any other legislation until Congress approves a voter Bill that Democrats believe would disenfranchise some voters.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump laid down a tough marker for the SAVE America Act, which passed the Republican-led House of Representatives in February but faces an uphill battle in the Senate, also controlled by Republicans.

“I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed,” said Mr Trump, who is spending the weekend at his Doral, Florida, golf club.

Whether Mr Trump would follow through on his vow was unclear.

If lawmakers pass a Bill and he takes no action for 10 days while Congress is in session, the measure becomes law without his signature.

The SAVE America Bill would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote for the November midterm elections and would impose criminal penalties on election officials who register anyone without the required documentation.

Democratic Party leaders say the legislation attempts to suppress the vote and undermine their electoral chances at a time when they are favoured by independent analysts to take control of the House.