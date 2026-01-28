Trump says ‘we’ll work something out with South Korea’ after tariff threat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Jan 27 said the United States and South Korea will work out a solution when asked about his surprise Jan 26 announcement that he would increase tariffs on imports from the Asian country to 25 per cent.

“We’ll work something out with South Korea,” Mr Trump told reporters as he left the White House to give a speech in Iowa. He did not elaborate.

Mr Trump’s chief trade negotiator, Mr Jamieson Greer, said the US had reduced its tariff rate on South Korean goods to 15 per cent from 25 per cent in exchange for Seoul’s pledge to invest US$350 billion (S$441 billion) in the United States, allow more US cars into South Korea, and eliminate some non-tariff barriers.

“But, in the meantime, they haven’t been able to get a bill through to do the investment,” Mr Greer said on Fox Business Network, adding Seoul had also failed to meet its commitments on agriculture, industry and digital services.

In a social media post on Jan 26, Mr Trump said he was raising US duties on imports of South Korean autos and other goods because the Asian ally’s Parliament had not lived up its part of a deal he had reached with its president in 2025.

The news rattled officials in Seoul who said they were caught by surprise and left them scrambling to find a response to what could be a blow for the export-heavy country.

Mr Greer said the US trade deficit with South Korea had ballooned to US$65 billion during the previous Biden administration and that was “not sustainable and it has to change.”

South Korea’s Parliament is not expected to sit for plenary session until February to vote on Bills.

Five Bills that would enact the US investment are pending and ruling Democratic Party members have expressed hope to approve them in February.

The US has also expressed concern that a South Korean law passed in late 2025 tightening oversight of digital services and a proposed legislation aimed at regulating online platforms could discriminate US companies and create barriers for them.

A source familiar with internal discussions between the countries has said Mr Trump may have been prompted by recent South Korean regulatory actions against Coupang , a US-listed company that has said the moves are unfair and discriminatory.

On Jan 28, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Seoul reached out to the US State Department after Mr Trump’s vow to raise tariffs and “it is our conclusion that there is no direct link to Coupang or the (proposed) online platform law”.

Earlier in January, South Korea’s Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol told Reuters the government planned to implement the investment package as soon as possible, while noting that uncertainty over a US Supreme Court ruling on Mr Trump’s tariffs expected soon could affect the process.

But highlighting how the timeline may be stretched, he said the planned investment of US$350 billion was unlikely to kick off in the first half of 2026, given the weakness in the won. REUTERS