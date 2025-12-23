Trump says ‘we have to have’ Greenland after appointing envoy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PALM BEACH, Florida – President Donald Trump reiterated his desire for US control over Greenland on Dec 22, after announcing plans to appoint Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to the island .

“We need it for national security,” Mr Trump told reporters on Dec 22 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. “We have to have it. And he wanted to lead the charge.”

The president said Mr Landry was “a deal-maker-type guy” who could help execute his vision for taking control of the territory.

“You look up and down the coast, you have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” Mr Trump said.

The president also said his desire was not rooted in Greenland’s energy or mineral reserves – saying the US had plenty of resources – but that he did not believe Denmark had devoted enough spending to protect the island. Greenland is an autonomous Danish dependent territory with self-government and its own parliament.

“They have a very small population, and I don’t know – they say Denmark, but Denmark has spent no money. They have no military protection,” Mr Trump said. “They say that Denmark was there 300 years ago or something, with a boat. Well, we were there with boats too, I’m sure. So we’ll have to work it all out.”

Mr Trump has shown a keen interest in taking control of Greenland after first floating the idea of buying the territory from Denmark six years ago.

But the president has become more vocal about it in his second term and deployed key US officials, including Vice-President J.D. Vance and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, to the Arctic island. Mr Donald Trump Jr, the president’s eldest son, also visited in January before Mr Trump was sworn in for his second term.

Mr Trump’s focus has been eyed warily by residents of Greenland and Denmark – and it’s drawn scrutiny from Danish intelligence officials.

The Danish Defense Intelligence Service for the first time earlier this month described the US as a potential security risk, noting the country’s efforts to wield its economic and technological strengths as a tool of power to friend and foe.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a social media post following the announcement that the EU stood “in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland”.

“Arctic security remains a key priority for the European Union, and one in which we seek to work with allies and partners,” she said. “Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. These principles are essential not only for the European Union, but for nations around the world.” BLOOMBERG