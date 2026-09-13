Trump says ‘very negative forces’ raising exaggerated concerns over AI

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In his second term, US President Donald Trump’s administration has largely embraced AI firms.

DOONBEG, Ireland – US President Donald Trump said on Sept 13 that a lot of “very negative forces” are bringing things up about AI that will not happen, and that he wanted to make sure that the United States remains the industry leader.

“We’re leading China in AI. We’re the most sophisticated country in the world, and frankly I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI wins,” Trump, at his Ireland golf course, told reporters when asked if the AI industry should slow down or be more regulated.

“We could put guardrails. We can do this and that. But I think you have a lot of very negative forces that are bringing it up that shouldn’t be bringing it up, and they’re bringing up things that won’t happen.”

Trump has resisted stirring concerns about AI.

His latest comments come after a week of concerns in the US after two Anthropic researchers issued warnings that rapidly progressing artificial intelligence could lead to the extinction of the human race ‌in the not-too-distant future.

In his second term, Trump’s administration has largely embraced AI firms. These AI leaders and other technology companies have also supported Trump’s initiatives.

Yet, the Pentagon earlier in 2026 warned of risks from Anthropic’s model.

After the researcher warnings, some AI chief executives are pushing for slowing advancement of the models.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Sept 12 outlined a three-step framework intended to pace development and create more time to manage its risks.

Jacob Coxon, one of the Anthropic researchers who resigned and then issued the warnings, pushed for the US to work with other countries to ensure pace.

“I feel we need international coordination, or else we risk running the same race with China, which could be equally dangerous,” Coxon said on NBC’s Meet the Press. REUTERS