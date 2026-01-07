Trump says Venezuela ‘turning over’ up to 50 million barrels of oil to US

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump said the oil will be sold at its market price, and that the money will be controlled by himself.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Jan 6 that Venezuela’s interim government will deliver up to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, and that the proceeds “will be controlled by me” as president.

“The Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America,” Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“This oil will be sold at its market price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.” AFP