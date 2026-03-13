Trump tells Fox News US would escort ships in Strait of Hormuz ‘if needed’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump's comments come as countries face spiking oil and gas prices with the US-Israel war entering its 14th day.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said the United States would escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if needed, adding in a Fox News interview that aired on March 13 that the US would strike Iran “very hard over the next week”.

Asked about helping oil tankers pass through the key shipping strait, Mr Trump said: “We would do it if we needed to. But, you know, hopefully things are going to go very well. We’re going to see what happens.”

He gave no other details.

“We’re going to be hitting them very hard over the next week,” he added in the interview with Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show.

His comments come as the United States and other countries face spiking oil and gas prices with the US-Israel war entering its 14th day, with oil prices hovering near US$100 (S$128) a barrel on March 13 . REUTERS