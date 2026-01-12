Trump says US will take Greenland ‘one way or the other’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump says controlling Greenland is crucial for US national security, given increased Russian and Chinese military activity in the Arctic.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE – President Donald Trump said on Jan 11 that the US would take Greenland “one way or the other”, warning that Russia and China would “take over” if Washington did not act.

Mr Trump says controlling the mineral-rich Danish territory is crucial for US national security given increased Russian and Chinese military activity in the Arctic.

“If we don’t take Greenland, Russia or China will, and I’m not letting that happen,” Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, despite neither country laying claim to the vast island.

Mr Trump said he would be open to making a deal with the Danish self-governing territory “but one way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland”.

Denmark and other European allies have voiced shock at Mr Trump’s threats over the island , which plays a strategic role between North America and the Arctic, and where the US has had a military base since World War II.

A Danish colony until 1953, Greenland gained home rule 26 years later and is contemplating eventually loosening its ties with Denmark.

The vast majority of its population and political parties have said they do not want to be under US control and insist Greenlanders must decide their own future – a viewpoint continuously challenged by Mr Trump.

“Greenland should make the deal because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over,” Mr Trump warned, as he mocked its defences.

“You know what their defence is, two dog sleds,” he said, while Russia and China have “destroyers and submarines all over the place”.

Denmark’s prime minister warned last week that any US move to take Greenland by force would destroy 80 years of transatlantic security links.

Mr Trump waved off the comment, saying: “If it affects NATO, it affects NATO. But you know, (Greenland) need us much more than we need them.” AFP



