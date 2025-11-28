Trump vows to freeze migration from ‘Third World countries’ after Washington attack

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump says he will deport “any foreign national who is non-compatible with Western civilization”.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has said his administration will “permanently pause” migration from all “Third World countries” following an attack near the White House he attributed to Biden-era immigration vetting failures.

Mr Trump did not identify any country by name or explain what he meant by “Third World countries” or “permanently pause”. He said the plan would include cases approved under former president Joe Biden’s administration.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States,” he said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Mr Trump said he will also end all federal benefits and subsidies to “non-citizens”, adding that he will “denaturalise migrants who undermine domestic tranquillity, and deport any foreign national who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western civilization”.

“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations,” Mr Trump said. “Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation.”

His comments came following the death of a National Guard member on Nov 27 after being shot near the White House in an ambush that investigators say was carried out by an Afghan national.

Earlier, officials from the Department of Homeland Security officials said Mr Trump has ordered a widespread review of asylum cases approved under Mr Biden’s administration and green cards issued to citizens of 19 countries.

The alleged gunman, identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, entered the United States in 2021 under a resettlement programme.

The resettlement programme was set up by Mr Biden after the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 that led to the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and the country’s takeover by the Taliban.

In a separate post prior to the announcement, Mr Trump claimed that hundreds of thousands of people poured into the US totally “unvetted and unchecked” during what he described as the “horrendous” airlift from Afghanistan.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services on Nov 26 stopped processing all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals indefinitely.

The shooting on Nov 26 brings together three politically explosive issues: Mr Trump’s controversial use of the military at home, immigration, and the legacy of the US war in Afghanistan.

In his Thanksgiving video call with US troops, Mr Trump said: “I want to express the anguish and the horror of our entire nation at the terrorist attack yesterday in our nation’s capital.”

He linked the shooting and his decision to send hundreds of National Guard troops to the city.

“If they weren’t effective, you probably wouldn’t have had this done,” he said, adding: “Maybe this man was upset because he couldn’t practice crime.”

The other soldier injured in the attack, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, was “fighting for his life”, Mr Trump said. The suspected shooter was also in a serious condition.

The US attorney for Washington DC, Jeanine Pirro, said Lakanwal had been living in the western state of Washington and drove across the country to the nation’s capital.

In what she called a “brazen and targeted” attack, Ms Pirro said the gunman opened fire with a .357 Smith and Wesson revolver on a group of guardsmen on patrol just a few blocks from the White House.

The suspect was charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill, charges that Ms Pirro said would immediately be upgraded to first-degree murder if any of the guardsmen died.

Officials said they still had no clear understanding of the motive behind the shooting.

Afghan legacy

Mr John Ratcliffe, head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), said the suspect was part of a CIA-backed “partner force” fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The heads of the CIA, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security and other senior Trump appointees all insisted that Lakanwal was granted unvetted access to the US because of lax asylum policies in the wake of the chaotic final US withdrawal from Afghanistan under Mr Biden.

But AfghanEvac, a group that helped resettle Afghans in the US after the military withdrawal, said they undergo “some of the most extensive security vetting” of any migrants.

The group noted Lakanwal was granted asylum in April 2025, under the Trump administration, and would be eligible to request permanent residency a year later.

“This individual’s isolated and violent act should not be used as an excuse to define or diminish an entire community,” said its president, Mr Shawn VanDiver.

In the wake of the shooting, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced 500 more troops would deploy to Washington, bringing the total to 2,500.

Mr Trump has deployed troops to several cities, all run by Democrats, including Washington, Los Angeles and Memphis. The move has prompted multiple lawsuits and allegations of authoritarian overreach by the White House. REUTERS, AFP