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Trump says US will not use nuclear weapon in Iran war

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US President Donald Trump speaking in the Oval Office of the White House on April 23.

US President Donald Trump speaking in the Oval Office of the White House on April 23.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • US President Donald Trump stated he would not use a nuclear weapon against Iran, saying such weapons "should never be allowed to be used by anybody."
  • Trump is not rushing a long-term peace deal with Iran, preferring an "everlasting" agreement over a quick one.
  • Trump claimed Iran's military was conventionally "decimated," adding the US could counter any ceasefire rearmament in "about one day."

AI generated

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on April 23 that he would not use a nuclear weapon in the war against Iran.

“Why would I use a nuclear weapon? We’ve totally, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House when asked whether he would use such a weapon.

“No, I wouldn’t use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody,” he added.

Asked how long he was willing to wait for a long-term peace deal with Iran, Mr Trump said, “Don’t rush me.”

He said Iran might have loaded up their weaponry “a little bit” during the two-week ceasefire, but added that the US military could knock that out in about one day.

“Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone, their anti-aircraft is gone ...maybe they loaded up a little bit during the two-week hiatus, but we’ll knock that out about one day, if they did,” Mr Trump added.

“I want to make the best deal. I could make a deal right now... but I don’t want to do that. I want to have it everlasting,” Mr Trump said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.