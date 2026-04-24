Trump says US will not use nuclear weapon in Iran war
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DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.
- US President Donald Trump stated he would not use a nuclear weapon against Iran, saying such weapons "should never be allowed to be used by anybody."
- Trump is not rushing a long-term peace deal with Iran, preferring an "everlasting" agreement over a quick one.
- Trump claimed Iran's military was conventionally "decimated," adding the US could counter any ceasefire rearmament in "about one day."
AI generated
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on April 23 that he would not use a nuclear weapon in the war against Iran.
“Why would I use a nuclear weapon? We’ve totally, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House when asked whether he would use such a weapon.
“No, I wouldn’t use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody,” he added.
Asked how long he was willing to wait for a long-term peace deal with Iran, Mr Trump said, “Don’t rush me.”
He said Iran might have loaded up their weaponry “a little bit” during the two-week ceasefire, but added that the US military could knock that out in about one day.
“Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone, their anti-aircraft is gone ...maybe they loaded up a little bit during the two-week hiatus, but we’ll knock that out about one day, if they did,” Mr Trump added.
“I want to make the best deal. I could make a deal right now... but I don’t want to do that. I want to have it everlasting,” Mr Trump said. REUTERS