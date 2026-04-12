Trump orders US naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz

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US President Donald Trump made his remarks in a Truth Social post hours after US-Iran peace talks ended without a deal.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on April 12 ordered a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran’s “unyielding” refusal to give up its nuclear ambitions during peace talks in Islamabad.

In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned they have traffic in the strategic waterway under full control and would trap any enemy who try to challenge it “in a deadly vortex in the Strait if it makes the wrong move”.

While acknowledging that the marathon negotiations in Pakistan had gone “well” and “most points were agreed to,” Mr Trump said Tehran had refused to concede on the issue of its nuclear programme.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

Iran has itself been restricting traffic through the strait – a key route for shipments of oil, gas and fertiliser from the Gulf to the world market – while allowing vessels deemed to working for friendly countries, such as China, to pass.

There have been unconfirmed reports that Tehran plans to charge tolls.

“THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION,” Mr Trump said. “I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits.”

Mr Trump suggested that “other countries” would be involved in the blockade effort, without specifying.

Later, in a Fox News interview, Mr Trump threatened to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Chinese imports if Beijing tries to help the Iranian military, and added: “I could take out Iran in one day. I could have their entire energy everything, every one of their plants, their electric generating plants, which is a big deal.”

US Vice-President J.D. Vance left Pakistan without a deal after weekend talks with a team led by Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf – the highest-level meeting between the two sides since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Tehran’s delegation also included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The talks were meant to solidify a fragile two-week ceasefire with a final deal to end the conflict that has engulfed the Middle East, leaving thousands dead and roiling global markets.

But no conclusions were reached.

“We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We’ll see if the Iranians accept it,” Mr Vance told reporters.

Mr Trump said he had been fully debriefed by the US negotiating team of Mr Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.

Mr Trump slammed Iran for promising to open the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a fifth of the world’s crude oil passes, and “knowingly” failing to deliver.

“They say they put mines in the water, even though all of their Navy, and most of their ‘mine droppers,’ have been completely blown up. They may have done so, but what ship owner would want to take the chance?” Mr Trump said.

“As they promised, they better begin the process of getting this INTERNATIONAL WATERWAY OPEN AND FAST!”

Iran had effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz for weeks, since the United States and Israel launched a bombing campaign against the Islamic republic more than six weeks ago.

On April 11, the US military announced that two US warships had transited the strait at the start of a mine clearance operation.

Mr Trump warned that eventually, US forces would “finish up the little that is left of Iran” if necessary.

“We are fully ‘LOCKED AND LOADED,’“ he wrote. AFP